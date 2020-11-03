I am a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley and Harvard Law School. I have worked for Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris, and the Obama White House.
I recently released a video that encourages South Asian Americans to vote. The video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/sC2Tm8mjd2Q
Jamal Khan
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.