I am a Desi Virginian–but a recent resident of this gorgeous state. I am one of many immigrants that have made this red state first purple and now blue over the past many years. A few years ago, I packed my bags, and drove across the country to Fairfax county, Virginia. I was changing the priorities in my life...to my family, my health–and adopting a YOLO–You Only Live Once lifestyle.
Growing up in India, I was fortunate to be born into a highly educated, culturally oriented, and open-minded family. Having lived in California for 20-plus years, I was a little spoiled by the booming economy, and democratic policies of the state.
But Virginia did not disappoint. I love this beautiful state of mine. I have been enveloped in the warmth of an extended community. I set up my own consulting business and proceeded to enjoy the benefits of years of good governance in this state.
Did you know that during Democratic Governors McAuliffe and Northam’s terms, Virginia’s economy has grown and CNBC recently declared Virginia the #1 state to do business? Virginia’s unemployment is well below the national average. Democrats also raised the state’s minimum wage–the first increase since 2009. The last Republican governor left the state economy in shambles.
Virginia’s Democratic leaders made investments in public schools, and community college is free for low and middle income students. They expanded Medicaid–especially valuable for our parents and elders. Background checks for gun sales are mandatory, and the Virginia Clean Economy Act was enacted. With vaccine requirements, and mask mandates, COVID cases continue to plummet in the state.
The democratic leadership has delivered economic growth, sound health policies and educational opportunities to South Asians – making this one of the best states to raise our families and grow our businesses – a match made in heaven.
Virginia’s state elections are extremely important this year and the outcome will affect our schools, workplaces, job prospects, etc. About 73% of the eligible population in Virginia voted in the 2020 elections, but only 40% are expected to vote this November. Republicans are spending massive dollars and are out there in force getting the vote out.
Please vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2 for Democrats up and down the ballot, as this will impact your everyday life! Let’s make our voices heard, let’s keep Virginia blue!
Shubhra Sinha
Indian American Small
Business Owner in Virginia
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.