Dr. Vivek Murthy’s appointment by President-elect Joe Biden to co-chair the Task Force on Coronavirus is highly critical, timely, and much needed. The choice of Murthy to chair and Dr. Atul Gawande as a member of the Task Force cements the reputation Indian American physicians of Indian origin have across America.
The U.S. is still losing over 1,000 people a day from COVID-19, and that number is rising – and is expected to continue to get worse unless we make progress on masking and other immediate action. That is the reality for now, and for the next few months. The announcement of the Task Force by Biden promises the chance to change that in the coming weeks and months.
“President-elect Biden has made the right choice in naming the two highly qualified physicians of Indian origin to serve on the most important panel to combat the pandemic and suggest ways to fight and contain the spread of the virus,” said Sajani Shah, chair of AAPI’s BOT.
Murthy was the U.S. surgeon general from 2014-17, who commanded the public health force that dealt with the Ebola, Zika and Flint water crisis. Gawande, professor of surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and at Harvard Medical School, has served as a senior adviser in the Department of Health and Human Services in the Clinton administration.
Indian American doctors had lobbied earnestly to have Murthy confirmed as the U.S. Surgeon General under the Obama administration. “The feeling of de ja vu was pervasive, of a triumph over injustice with a hard fought battle by the Indian community during his confirmation, with AAPI playing a major role that secured the prize of the highest position occupied by an Indian American, and that too by one from our second generation,” said Dr. Jahagirdar, who had led a delegation of AAPI leaders to the historic oath taking ceremony of Murthy as the Surgeon General on April 22, 2015.
“The oath ceremony, a proud moment for Indian Americans, was led by Joseph Biden, Vice President and currently President-elect, held in a large hall like a school stadium, with flags in abundance rigged in from the ceiling and leaning in from the sidewalls,” recalls Dr. Suresh Reddy, the immediate past president of AAPI, who was present at the oath ceremony in the nation’s capital.
“I am proud of our community of Indian physicians for all the progress that we have made over the years, and I know that AAPI has been a critical force in making this process possible. The advice you shared and assistance you kindly offered were important pieces of this journey,” Murthy stated in a letter to Dr. Jayesh B. Shah, a past president of AAPI, who along with AAPI’s Legislative Affairs Chair Dr. Sampat Shivangi and several others had led several delegations to U.S. Senators, lobbying for his confirmation.
Sudhakar Jonnalagadda
President,
American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin
Via E-mail
