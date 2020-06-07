I read with interest your article, “‘South Asians for Biden’ Steps Up Efforts to Counter Rising Anti-Asian Hate Crimes in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic.” There is no better reason to vote for Joe Biden in 2020 than the rising anti-Asian hate crimes.
I realize that some Indian Americans who are emotionally more attached to India than to their adopted country, namely, the United States, may be inclined to vote for Donald Trump simply because he is a good friend of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is hugely popular in India. But let’s not forget that now we live in the U.S., not India, and we have to choose a president who would be good for us, our children, our grandchildren, and the United States at large.
Why would we want to re-elect a president who is not only incompetent, but has also exhibited racist, bigoted, and xenophobic tendencies? We need to strongly support the ‘South Asians for Biden’ group even if by Election Day the economy has improved, the stock market is skyrocketing, and the coronavirus issue has subsided, because eight years of Trump would change America irreversibly, for the worse.
I do wonder, however, why only 29 Democratic U.S. senators sent a letter to Trump complaining about violent attacks against Asian Americans, when there are 48 Democratic U.S. senators and two Independent U.S. senators who caucus with the Democrats. The fact that no Republican U.S. senator joined this effort is regrettable. Vote them out!
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
