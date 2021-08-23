Over a year since the U.S. and the Taliban had reached an agreement in Doha, the Joe Biden administration’s proposed peace agreement gives Washington a renewed opportunity to leave Afghanistan, but not before attempting to finally settle matters of governance.
In spite of the American government’s best efforts the Afghan government had failed to develop a mechanism militarily and administratively during the 20 years of democratic rule. As the Taliban’s leverage of political legitimacy as an international actor and their brutalities within and without expanding beyond control, the Biden government was forced to implement the Doha Agreement by withdrawing its forces at the cost of more than 2,300 Americans killed and 20,000 wounded in a 20-year war that cost the U.S. an estimated $2.26 trillion. As such, not protracting an improbable settlement on power-sharing by the stake-holders is the new dispensation.
Iran, in fact, has high stakes in Afghanistan’s future, and its diplomacy towards the war-torn country, while arguably less overt, its approach to Afghanistan is two-pronged: one that is regional in nature, and a second that is in the context of Iran’s fractured relations with the U.S.
Iran, the seat of Shia Islam, has historically been at ideological odds with the powerful Sunni and the former craves to expand its political and religious hold on Afghanistan.
Afghanistan has been Talibanized. How the country’s future will be molded, it’s anybody’s guess.
Seetharam Basaani
Via E-mail
