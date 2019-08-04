This piece is in reaction to President Trump’s recent tweets verbally attacking four Democratic congresswomen. Most, if not all, of us have heard the words: “Go back to your country.” Or we have heard a variation, that begins with “Where are you from?” and moves quickly to “Where are you really from?”
To have ethnic origins in Asia or the Pacific Islands means you are a perpetual foreigner in America. You’re a foreigner whether you migrated as a child in the past decade or two from Samoa, your parents arrived shortly after the Immigration Act of 1965 from India, or your great-grandparents arrived from China in the 1800s.
And like our African American and Native American sisters and brothers, it does not matter that their ancestors did not migrate of their own volition or actually were the original inhabitants of this country. When you are told to go back, you are told that you do not belong. That you do not have a legitimate claim to your birthplace or your acquired home. In a country with a white supremacist president, it means that you do not matter, or worse, that your very existence is suspect, criminal, abhorrent.
We did not need Trump to utter those words on Twitter to Congresswomen Pressley, Omar, Tlaib, and Ocasio-Cortez, all women of color, to know that he subscribes to a white nationalist philosophy and agenda. Or to attack U.S. Rep. Omar at his campaign rally. His current policies and his administration’s practices – placing Latin American children in cages, allowing the killing of an African American man by NYPD officers to go unchecked, and deporting Southeast Asian former refugees – are all ways to marginalize, criminalize, and erase people of color. And his attempts to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census were tantamount to a statistical genocide, wiping us off the map of the United States.
It is not enough to denounce or censure these remarks. The words of this president alongside the policies of his administration offer a megaphone to anyone who is listening. The question is whether we are going to do anything about it.
In 2019, we are truly at a crossroads – between hate and hope, cruelty and compassion, jeopardy and justice. It is critical that Indian Americans and other South Asian Americans refuse to be silent: Asian Pacific Islanders, immigrants, and communities of color belong here and we have a legitimate claim to America. And our actions – to engage communities, develop leaders, work in coalitions – must speak loudly of our commitment to building an API movement. Together, we are strong and we will fight for justice.
Manjusha Kulkarni
Via E-mail
