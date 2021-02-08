The news of Saurav Ganguly’s heart attack in the beginning of 2021 shocked everyone. A heart attack in a star athlete, only 48 years old and with an ideal body mass index, was inexplicable. But studies suggest that South Asians have a disproportionately high rate of coronary artery disease and type 2 diabetes.
Once the Indian American patient gets diagnosed with diabetes or has risks for cardiovascular disease, he or she is immediately given the appropriate recommendation for lifestyle modification. “Change your lifestyle, eat a diabetic diet and exercise 150 minutes per week!” is a prescription audible almost daily in most clinical practices.
A well-minded team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists, pharmacists get involved in a multi-disciplinary approach to help make lifestyle modifications. However, the patient continues to remain confused as to what to eat. Should the Indian diabetic eat what he or she has always eaten traditionally or change their diet completely? Do salads and wraps replace roti and rice? Stir fried broccoli or Indian cluster beans? Macaroni and cheese or palak paneer? Is dairy acceptable? Is vegetarianism good for you or do you have to consume meat? Do you have to cut out carbohydrates completely? A myriad of questions arise in the inquisitive mind which struggles between traditional thought and medical advice.
Now more than ever, we value and understand the importance of innate immunity, a fit body and mind and truly wish we could fight anything that may compromise our health. What can we do to stay healthy? Is it mindfulness, exercise, eating healthy or is there something you can really do new this year that you may not have tried before or read in a health blog or heard straight from your doctors?
When we read about top athletes with a perfect body mass index, like Saurav Ganguly, going through angioplasty for a heart attack, it is shocking and frustrating at the same time, and many questions arise in our mind? So, what more could have been done? What are the causes for the increased cardiovascular events in South Asians (people from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka) and what can be done to prevent early cardiac disease in South Asians? South Asians have a disproportionately high prevalence of type 2 diabetes and heart disease, more than any other ethnic group or race in the U.S. South Asians may develop heart disease before the fifth decade of their life.
While South Asians represent a quarter of the global population, they unfortunately comprise 60 percent of the world’s heart patients. One of the most important longitudinal studies, Mediators of Atherosclerosis in South Asians Living in America, identifies the unique health concerns for this group.
Diabetes is one of the most important risk factors for heart disease. South Asians have a higher insulin resistance, impaired insulin secretion, and, despite a normal body weight, may have abnormal fat distribution around the abdominal organs, including the liver. Studies indicate that inflammatory process from this ectopic fat distribution may be linked to atherosclerosis, a process in which there is stiffening and fat deposit in the arteries.
There is a scarcity of specific culturally-appropriate lifestyle guidance for our high-risk population. Studies indicate that when people are given targeted advice on lifestyle modifications and dietary changes that they are culturally familiar with, they are more likely to make changes that positively impact their health.
One of the most consistent medical advice we give to our patients for a healthy heart is to follow a Mediterranean diet. Research studies have shown that the Mediterranean diet, which encourages the intake of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean meats and olive oil, is a dietary model that will protect against heart disease. But what really is a Mediterranean diet and, can we really sustain this diet on a daily basis? Does it mean giving up the cuisine we relish and have grown up enjoying? The truth is that the Mediterranean diet can be demystified and adapted to suit the South Asian palate.
South Asian diets that are backed by medical science and incorporate the wisdom of Ayurveda can help in staying healthy: replacing refined flours with ancient grains and whole grains; pure ghee, coconut oil or olive oil and avocado oil; and benefits of Indian spices.
Vandita Samavedi, M.D.
Via E-mail
(0) comments
