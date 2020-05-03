This combination of pictures created on April 25, shows (top) Muslim devotees offering prayers after breaking fast during their holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid mosque in New Delhi on June 5, 2018, and (bottom) an empty Jama Masjid mosque on the first day of Muslim's holy fasting month of Ramadan under a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on April 25 . (Xavier Galiana, Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images)