I really appreciate all the information and news we get from India-West.
I do wish to, however, bring it to your attention that people of Indian origin are proud of identifying themselves as Indian Americans, but Vice President Kamala Harris has called herself and African American and Asian American.
Whatever her reasons are, I don’t think the Indian media should address her as an Indian American in my judgment.
As an Indian, I am very proud of my heritage.
Did Kamala Harris invite her African American father to the inauguration? She has always said she is proud of being an African American. Something to think about.
We come from a country where Gandhiji was born and who spent much of his life in South Africa.
Rita Batheja
New York, New York
