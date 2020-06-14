What are your standards for business profiles? Anshu Pathak may be successful in his venture to sell exotic meats (“The Enigmatic Pathak: Purveyor of Exotic Meats Challenges Animal Rights Activists”), but he is obviously an outlier in his attitudes and actions with respect to the general society.
In an era when animals are going extinct at an alarming rate he is making a business out of selling exotic meats? Bragging about eating lion meat, killing deer on Molokoi? He is doing it legally, but is it necessary for us to celebrate him?
Think about it. Is this suitable choice of a headliner article for India-West to publish?
Chanda Zaveri was better suited for that honor in the Business Section.
Monali Khandagle
Van Nuys, California
