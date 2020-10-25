I fail to see why some Indian Americans would like to see four more years of President Donald Trump (India West; September 4, 2020). Hasn’t he caused enough damage already in his first term? He has mismanaged the pandemic so badly that it has even damaged the economy. Now he is trying to ignore the pandemic and restart the economy hastily because he wants to get re-elected and economy was his selling point.
This is obviously not going to work because it was the pandemic that had decimated the economy and unless the pandemic is under control the economy would never recover. If he keeps ignoring the pandemic and makes fun of mask wearing which Joe Biden and public health officials strongly believe in, then, obviously, his supporters are going to ignore the pandemic and avoid wearing masks.
Thus, I don’t expect the pandemic and the economy to improve as long as Trump is the president. I suspect Trump is secretly following the advice of his adviser, Dr. Atlas, who believes in the herd immunity theory, which Sweden followed without any success. It’s a dangerous theory that can cause millions of people to die before 60 to 70 percent of the population is infected and the herd immunity goes into effect.
Incidentally, the booming stock market Trump bragged about on Sept. 2, 2020, ironically, crashed next day on Sept. 3, 2020. There is no rationale for supporting Trump.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
