My heart breaks over the tragedy unfolding in India, including the thousands of lives lost per day to the COVID-19 virus.
Over the past several days, I have spoken with U.S. Administration officials regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in India, and the steps the U.S. is taking to provide assistance. I applaud the Biden Administration for its decision to send urgently needed resources to help the Indian people, including raw materials necessary for vaccine development, Personal Protective Equipment, rapid diagnostic testing, and oxygen-related supplies.
I will continue to work with the Biden Administration and my colleagues in the U.S. Congress to ensure assistance reaches the people of India and impacted communities around the world. COVID-19 is a global virus that requires global cooperation, driven by American ingenuity and leadership. We have an important role to play in ensuring the virus is defeated not only in the U.S., but around the world.
Rep. Ami Bera
Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.