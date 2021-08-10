The “Women Who Win” team is excited to kick-off our Mentorship and Career Exploration Program. This fall, we will bring together leading women across industries to mentor the next generation of women leaders.
The program will pair mentees with women leaders in their respective industries. We have mentors in the following fields: law & policy, healthcare, business & entrepreneurship, finance, and academia and college guidance. The program is open to women of the ages 17; mentees can live in the U.S or internationally. Join Women Who Win in empowering the next generation of women leaders.
We are excited to launch th free Mentorship/ Career Exploration program with six very successful women who have given their gift of time to empower other women. I have always believed that we learn from each other and grow together. My sincere gratitude to our mentors for making this dream a reality for us at Women Who Win platform.”
Mentors and mentees will come together for conversations and guidance on important career topics such as resume and interview help, essential skill sets needed in the field, industry trends to know, as well as sharing own personal journeys in the field.
Co-founder Shaleen Sheth states, “The goal of the program is for the mentee to gain the guidance and insights they need to better position themselves for success and find the career that is the right fit for them. The best way to learn
what is right for you is from a conversation with someone who has lived the experience. The mentors we have this fall are truly incredible people that I as a young professional truly admire.”
See the list of Fall 2021 mentors below:
Dr. Rollie Lal: Associate Professor at the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University.
Anusha Ramachandran: Portfolio Manager and Vice President in the Asset Management industry. In her current role, she works on asset allocation, portfolio management and implementation strategies for clients. Anusha has held various roles covering Equity Research and Trading both in both domestic U.S. as well as international stock markets.
Kiran Uppuluri: A thought leader in the industry, she built verteXD based on years of leadership experience at some of the most innovative companies such as Deloitte Consulting, Fidelity Investments and most recently as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at Citizens Bank prior to founding verteXD. Kiran is a passionate advocate for Economic Empowerment. She serves as an Advisor and Entrepreneurial Business Mentor at the M.I.T. Venture Mentoring Services.
Dr. Madhavi Reddy: A board certified ophthalmologist in the United States and India, and has been practicing ophthalmology and co-managing the eye clinic in Brownsville, TX for the last 22 years. She attended Gandhi Medical College and completed a residency in ophthalmology at Sarojini Devi eye hospital, Hyderabad, India. After a short stint at Indian Council of Medical Research, she relocated to Houston, TX. She completed a master’s degree in vision sciences at University of Houston and went on to do a two year residency in internal medicine followed by a residency in ophthalmology at Texas Tech University. She received the 2019 humanitarian award by see international, a global eye-care organization for her work in Africa, Asia, The Americas and Oceania.
Vaishnavi Kondapalli: A senior software engineer at Imprivata, and has been a software engineer at various companies across Boston such as Carbon Black, Drager, and Carbonite. She has a master’s in computer science and engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell.
Dr Mandy Pant: Academic Research Director and Principal Engineer at Intel, Dr. Mondira (Mandy) Deb Pant leads Intel’s Corporate Research Council which is Intel's Strategic University Investment Body, filling the Intel technology pipeline with new promising ideas and future talent works. In her role, she works with leading academic researchers worldwide and technical experts at Intel to seed and drive research.
The platform is unique in creating a mentorship program for women that offers
opportunities across various industries, from Law & Policy to Entrepreneurship and Healthcare, to name a few. The Women Who Win team believes the first step to success in any industry is to find the right mentor, find someone in the field who inspires you and learn from them.
Co-founder Dr. Deepa Jhaveri states, “In medical school we were always told, ‘See one, do one, teach one’ and I now know this quote stands true across industries. Truly excited to roll out our Women Who Win mentorship program as knowledge is best when its shared. Thank you to our fabulous mentors for giving your valuable time to empower the next generation of women!”
We are now accepting applications for the Fall Cohort! Please submit applications by 8/15. Visit the link below to apply to be a mentee and for more
Information: https://www.womenwhowin100.com/mentorship?rq=mentorship
