Many thanks for the wonderful article by Vivek Wadhwa entitled, Learning About Work-Life Balance the Hard Way: An Indian American Tech Guru’s Story.”
Count Leo Tolstoy, who influenced Mahatma Gandhi, wrote a story, "How Much Land Does a Man Need?" It has great relevance here.
Briefly, Tolstoy's story is this: Land was being sold in Russia on the following terms. One paid a fixed amount of money and starting from sunrise to sunset as much land one could go round, that was the buyers. So one man started and running around. He became tired. But he did not stop to take rest, eat and drink water. He argued that by suffering for a few hours he will have so much land that he will have a life to enjoy. But he became so tired that he fell down and died. All the land that he needed was that for his grave.
Mahatma Gandhi rightly said, "The world has enough for everyone's need, but not enough for everyone's greed." And, with Mahatma's wisdom, there is a good answer to much talked about environmental problems.
Jayananda Hiranandani
Via E-mail
