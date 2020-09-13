In the cities we have our hotels, we are pledging to work with local officials to create polling places for the 2020 general elections. Like before, we are giving employees paid time off to vote amid this contentious election as we continue to push for social, racial justice and equality.
As a first-generation American, voting has always been a big deal for me. I am an immigrant and built my professional life here in the United States. I owe much to this country, as I started from nothing but my education and the opportunity to build a company here, to the safety to raise a beautiful family in an encouraging, inclusive, and diverse society., I feel a moral obligation to take a stand on social issues and spread enthusiasm. Turnout is just going to be critical in this election.
The voting process instills positive lessons about responsibility, honor, equality, justice, patriotism and leadership. Practicing good citizenship understanding and appreciating our responsibility for civic involvement reflects good stewards of our communities. Voting reinforces respect for people and it's very important that kids inherit a great country and just not a great history. Take the young voters of tomorrow to the polls today as they will be empowered for the future. This is their chance to be part of history and emerging as proud citizens who have done a citizen's noble work.
Voters are the future of this country and continue to practice kindness, compassion and respect for others building bridges of love and respect. No matter how divided you might be, voting is your right and a shared experience, a process which everyone should feel proud about as united Americans.
You can also choose to go out and volunteer at a local precinct of your preference to call on your friends and families to vote. You may even help them and talk through policies with them. Whatever you do, exercise your right to vote, help someone else do the same, and make a positive difference. more importantly, go vote!
For us, the policy is non-partisan and designed to give employees, some of whom may be voting for the first time, the chance to make lasting changes and be part of the community and the American Dream. No American should have to choose between a paycheck and fulfilling his or her duty as a citizen.
With the Covid-19 pandemic it feels we all are just searching for pathways to connect and not to feel discouraged, not to feel pessimistic and not so powerless. Right now, the needs of our country, our community and citizens are right in front of our faces and we must not ignore it. Everyone is trying to tear us apart, but we need to heal now.
Sunil Tolani
Los Angeles, California
