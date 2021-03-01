The Yuba-Sutter Resource Conservation District is looking for hosts and participants for grower workshops, focusing on improving sustainable best management practices for specialty crops. These workshops and the materials for the workshops will be available in English, Spanish and Punjabi.
We are currently looking for volunteer growers to host and translate these workshops – stipends are available for hosts and translators. For more information, please contact Elizabeth Gutberlet, project manager, at Elizabeth-Gutberlet@carcd.org, scrcdoffice@gmail.com, or by phone at (530) 844-3364. These workshops and the materials that support them will be available for free on our online specialty crop technical assistance hub, which will be advertised once we have our first workshop posted.
Elizabeth Gutberlet
Woodland, California
