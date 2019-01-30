Your house is a reflection of your personality and you wish for nothing less than the best for both your home and your personality. We put a great deal of thought into realizing our dream homes, so much so that we hire interior designers to bring out the best of designs for beautifying our homes. When it comes to choosing furniture for your home, however, you can simply head to an online store like Urban Ladder to go through the variety of portable study tables, bed designs, latest wooden sofa designs for drawing room and elaborate cabinet designs for your home.
Here is listing a few design elements that add charm and grace to your house and beautify your house tenfold.
1. Color: Very few know the right colors to use in their work and this is what separates the greatest interior designers from the rest in the field. It is a mastery in itself, which if got right, can make your house shine and give an illusion of space there is not. Memories and emotions are associated with colors and that is the characteristic feature to extract while choosing the right color. For example, theParsons Wooden Sectional Sofa comes in an indigo blue color with a wooden texture and American walnut finish. It is the class that your drawing room seeks.
2. Lighting – Lighting adds to the ambience and is an indicator of space. It has a defined purpose of is used for emphasizing objects or setting the mood. The atmosphere of your room also speaks volumes about your personality and good lighting game can go a long way in achieving that. It may be the final step in the designing of a room but is thought of and planned at the initial phase.
3. Line – The alignment of all the elements used in your house, the furniture, little décor items, etc ring excessively of stability, formality and efficiency. It gives an illusion of space, making a room seem wider than it is and longer as well. So, a great deal of thought should go behind it. How your sofa set is placed, and study table is aligned with a certain other furniture will dictate how the final look of the room will turn out. You can use a Satori sofa to add a contemporary touch to your house where you can spend hours of leisure with your favourite book and beverage.
4. Form and Space: This refers to the structure and shape of the objects placed in the room as well the room itself. Shapes are another factor that add to the spaciousness of a room and the best use of space in the room can allow easiness in moving around freely. There is harmony and balance that comes with it. Ensure maximum utilization of space by using objects of appropriate shapes in the room.
5. Texture: Texture is all the classiness you need in a room. It goes a long way in giving your objects, the walls, the room itself a sophisticated appearance. It is pleasing to the eye and essentially, a texture such as a glossy, coarse, smooth surface brings versatility in design.It helps you escape the mundane designing techniques.
