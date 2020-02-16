Here’s your chance to own a Sabyasachi Mukherjee-designed outfit that won’t break the bank. The Indian designer, known for dressing up Bollywood superstars, is collaborating with H&M, the popular fast fashion brand.
Mukherjee is famous for his ornate, vibrant and eclectic styles that have been endorsed by the likes of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma.
The Sabyasachi x H&M collection mixes modern and traditional silhouettes with a nod towards athleisure and glamping, said H&M. A key highlight of this collection, it said, will be “Indian textile and print traditions brought to life by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation, meticulously crafted embroidery and multicultural silhouettes.”
“Having done couture for the majority of my career, it is very exciting to bring that finesse of craft to ‘ready-to-wear’ and create whimsical and fluid silhouettes that bring relaxed sophistication to everyday life,” said Mukherjee.
The designer, who launched his eponymous label in 1999, today has five flagship stores across India.
The Sabyasachi x H&M collection will offer a complete wardrobe for both women and men, including accessories, and will be available at Myntra.com and in all Indian H&M stores, as well as globally in selected stores and online at HM.com starting April 16.
