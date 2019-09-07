MUMBAI – Ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla Sept. 5 organized a fashion show in Mumbai to mark their 33 years in the industry, and it was actress Deepika Padukone who made the occasion special for them.
Padukone walked the ramp for the designers’ label, donning an ivory embellished lehenga and enthralling the spectators with an ethnic look.
The moment of the night came when the actress, along with the designers, suddenly started grooving to the “Disco Deewane” song from the movie, “Student Of The Year.”
Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Nanda, who were also present at the event, joined Padukone on the ramp to shake a leg.
A video doing the rounds on the Internet, showing all of them having a gala time, has gone viral.
