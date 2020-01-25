Good Vibes Exhibitions and Vacuna Inc. are hosting their first Luxury Bridal Wear Exhibition in Los Angeles, “FX Asian Roots.”
The exhibition is a curated event showcasing ethnic wear and costume jewelry designers from India, according to a press release.
It will be held at the Holiday Inn Buena Park, Los Angeles, on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, 2020.
“It is our effort to bring together manufacturers of garment, fashion jewelry and fashion designers from India and introduce them to boutiques, retailers and South Asian all over North America,” said the press release.
The exhibition will have a range of “Indo-Western, Bridal, Pret and Couture” options to choose from.
Among the well-known designers participating in this exhibition are Rozzie Surii, Pam Mehta, Vibha, Sudarshan, Reshma as well as next gen designers like Gazal Mishra, Ishan and Shravika, Nitisha Kashyap, Siddhartha Bansal, and Sonal Pasrija.
“It’s a must visit for every bride and groom to be,” noted the release.
