BUENA PARK, Calif. — Good Vibes Exhibitions and Vacuna Inc. hosted “FX Asian Roots,” their first luxury bridal wear exhibition, at the Holiday Inn Buena Park Resort and Convention Center here Feb. 1 and 2. The Los Angeles ground partners were Smita Vasant and Dr. Kishore Vasant.
The aim was to bring together manufacturers of garment, fashion jewelry and fashion designers in India and introduce them to boutiques, retailers and to the Indian American and larger South Asian community in North America. Accordingly, the curated event featured the latest in Indo-Western, bridal, pret and couture, according to a press release.
Among the designers and manufacturers who participated were Nutan and Pam Mehta, Vibha Sudarshan, Reshm ki Dori by Reshma, Monica Bhayyana, Vaas the Halt, Amelia, and vendors like Silai Kadhai Wale, Viridian, Vaas and Lucknowi Fashions, Ain Sayeed as well as next gen designers like Nitisha Kashyap, Siddhartha Bansal and Sonal Pasrija.
Ali Sajjad Taj, mayor of Artesia; Frank Yokoyama, mayor pro-tem of Cerritos; and others from the North American Cultural Society and Artesia Chamber of Commerce inaugurated the exhibition.
