MUMBAI— Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta, known for her charisma, went bold by confidently revealing her makeup-free look in one of India’s most elegant magazines, Vogue. Neena Gupta’s daughter has thrilled her followers with her lavish fashion statements and has now upped her glam game by going bold and breaking beauty stereotypes.
In India, women are often judged by their appearance, and make-up has become a tool to fit into society. Gupta has taken a bold step by going makeup-free and being fearless about discernments on one of the world’s most glamorous platforms.
Sending out a loud and clear message to young women of India, Gupta said, “I was always ‘different’ looking and never conformed to beauty standards. But one thing I learned from all the challenges life threw at me is that different is beautiful too. I’ve even faced the camera without make-up. Can you believe it? Olay has made me feel really great in my skin.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.