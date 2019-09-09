If you are struggling with skin breakouts, low energy, and brain fog, numerous herbal remedies will help you gets your body back to optimum functioning. Most people use herbs to flavor their food and often miss out on the slew of benefits they can get from these herbs. Herbal medicines have been used for decades in India, China, North America, and Africa. Most of the traditional healers used barks, berries, seeds, flowers, and leaves for medicinal purposes, and it often worked. Today, more and more studies prove that certain herbs have many benefits for specific conditions. In the same way, more than 60% of the world population, mostly women, today are turning to herbal medicines for cure.
If this is an option you are exploring, you will be glad to know that there are many ways to take the herbs, including in teas, supplements, and tropical treatments. Some tinctures are highly concentrated and better absorbed into the body than supplements. Here is a list of the most common benefits you should expect when you start this form of treatment.
1. Reduces Inflammation
Inflammation is one of the most common symptoms for most conditions. It could indicate numerous things like diabetes, cancer, arthritis, depression, just to name a few. It is never a good thing. However, certain ingredients in herbal medicines like turmeric have been proven to have strong anti-inflammatory properties. The specific component that helps with this is curcumin, which lowers the enzymes that cause this issue. This is a common ingredient that is used in the wise woman herbals to treat aging and skin problems. It is also a powerful antioxidant and works better than vitamin C and E to boost the immune system. If taken daily, these effects will be long term.
2. Treats Skin Problems
One of the easiest ways of treating skin conditions is by causing the body to detox. When the ingredients used to support gut and liver detoxification, they will alleviate the skin symptoms. Herbs are the best way to achieve full body detox, and they are also the most natural method. Some great ingredients include burdock root and dandelion. These two will help improve skin flare-ups.
Another one that is known to help with rashes and burns is chaparral, which is a native plant found in Arizona. This is perfect for people with psoriasis and eczema. To keep your skin from the harsh aging effects, you can make use of herbs like horsetail, calendula, and hawthorn. These help to stimulate and stabilize the collagen production in the body, and declines with age. Flaxseed is perfect for creating smooth and clear skin.
- 3. Helps Increase Your Energy
Sometimes, even after sleeping for 8-10 hours, it is common to still feel sluggish and fatigued. In such cases, it is essential to consider using herbs like maca. This is derived from a plant that grows on the highest plateaus of the Andes Mountains. It has been known not just to increase your energy levels, but also in boosting sexual libido. It is also an effective mode of treatment for women who have hormonal imbalances and those who need to treat menopause symptoms. Another great energy booster is ginseng. There have been large quantities of data that have shown that this herb heals stomach upsets, headaches, and menstrual changes. Because this is a powerful herb, you must refrain from taking any stimulants, especially caffeine. It is also better to take it for breakfast.
- 4. They Block Brain Fog
There are herbs like rosemary that improve memory. When taken together with other foods that boost brain power, it will help improve concentration and memory. Another herb that the Chinese have used for decades is the ginkgo Biloba, which helps treat declining memory and improve focus. This works by increasing blood circulation to the brain.
Conclusion
There are herbal remedies for almost everything. For instance, coriander and cardamom are used to boost appetites. These often work by boosting the aroma on foods cooked. Cloves and ginger, on the other hand, are used to treat coughs and colds. You are certain that you will always find a herb that to help treat most conditions.
(sponsored post)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.