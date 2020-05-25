Indian global leader and vaccine innovator Bharat Biotech of Hyderabad, and Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, have signed an exclusive deal to develop a new vaccine candidate for COVID-19 invented at Jefferson.
The novel vaccine was developed using an existing deactivated rabies vaccine as a vehicle for coronavirus proteins. This is in part because this vehicle or carrier vaccine is known to produce a strong immune response, and is approved for the whole population including children and pregnant women.
Infectious diseases expert Professor Matthias Schnell's lab developed the vaccine in January this year, and has recently completed preliminary tests in animal models. The vaccine showed a strong antibody response in mice receiving the vaccine.
The researchers are currently testing whether vaccinated animals are protected from SARS-CoV-2 infection with results expected in the next month.
"Our partnership with Bharat Biotech will accelerate our vaccine candidate through the next phases of development," Schnell, a coronavirus expert who directs The Jefferson Vaccine Institute and chairs Jefferson's Department of Microbiology and Immunology, stated in a press release. "We will be able to complete animal testing and move to phase 1 clinical trial rapidly" he adds.
“We are particularly excited about this technology since the basic proof of concept has been established while using it for other pandemic infectious diseases,” Dr. Krishna Mohan, CEO of Bharat Biotech, said in the press release. “Bharat Biotech is committed to global public health and will be involved in an end to end development of the vaccine including comprehensive clinical trials to achieve commercial licensure."
Under the license agreement, Bharat Biotech gains exclusive rights to develop, market and deliver Jefferson's vaccine across the world excluding countries such as the U.S., Europe, Japan, etc., where Jefferson continues to seek partners.
With support from the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, Bharat Biotech aims to get into human trials as soon as December 2020.
