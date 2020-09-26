LOS ANGELES — Cure.fit, one of India’s most popular health and fitness app, recently announced its expansion into the United States, according to a Businesswire report. In response to increased demand for its award-winning platform, the app is available effective immediately on iOS and Android.
Cure.fit is an integrative health app that includes all facets of a healthy lifestyle on one platform. It has holistic health offerings across physical fitness and workouts, healthy food and mental well-being. The app provides workout classes across multiple formats—dance, yoga, and strength, through the day, allowing users ample opportunities to choose the format at the time of their choice. Led by star trainers, Cure.fit tracks performance with its Energy Meter, allows users to compete with others in real-time, and offers weekly reports, said Businesswire.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 75 percent of adults do not meet the guidelines for both aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities and less than five (5) percent of adults participate in 30 minutes of physical activity each day. Only one in three adults received the recommended amount of physical activity each week. Moreover, approximately 90 percent of Americans eat more sodium than is recommended for a healthy diet and the reduction of sodium could save up to $20 billion a year on medical costs.
“This is an exciting time for Cure.fit as our rapid growth will afford millions of new users in the United States the opportunity to enjoy our app during a time when people need it the most,” said Mukesh Bansal, CEO, Cure.fit. “Due to Covid-19 and the changing culture, there is a demand for effective methods of working out without having to spend thousands of dollars on equipment or leaving the house. We offer a positive experience for anyone looking to work out, cook, or meditate. Our Energy Meter not only keeps users engaged throughout the entire class, it also gives them a goal to help achieve their desired level of fitness.”
Founded in 2016 by Indian entrepreneurs Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, Cure.fit has raised $400 million from Kalaari Capital, Accel Partners, Temasek, and IDG Ventures, along with participation from Chiratae Ventures and Oaktree Capital. Mukesh Bansal comes to Cure.fit with almost two decades of technology experience and co-founded Myntra in 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.