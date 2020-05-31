An all-inclusive virtual conference, including keynote speeches, workshops, Medical MUN Case/Paper presentations, as well as literary and cultural events, was held May 15 to 18 and was attended by over 12,000 live participants from around the world, according to a press release.
The brainchild of the four medical undergraduate students — Shubham Anand, Snigdha Sharma, Shubhika Jain and Samarth Goyal — Web Medquest 2020 was perhaps India's first conference with different associations on one platform.
Scientific events such as poster presentations, case presentations and research presentations brought out the best from the medical students from hundreds of medical schools from across India. The webinars consisted of UNESCO Bioethics seminar, USMLE/PLAB orientation and a seminar on “Mental Health and Productivity During Quarantine.”
Workshops on research methodology, communication skills, Artificial Intelligence in healthcare, and diabetes care provided new perspectives to the thousands of participants from around the world.
A ‘Model United Nations’ was conducted for medical students had events such as literary events and creative writing; a cultural extravaganza was also featured.
Dr. Suresh Reddy, Indian American president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, a collaborating partner in organizing the event, spoke about “Atychiphobia and Serendipity” in his keynote address.
In his address, Dr. Ravi Kolli, secretary of AAPI and a board certified psychiatrist, highlighted the challenges medical students are facing at the very crucial stage of their psycho social and brain development and how it can negatively affect them.
“I am proud to have the younger generation as mentor," said Dr. Lokesh Edara, a keynote speaker and chair of AAPI’s Education Committee. “We need some changes in medical education. These debates will result in change in medical education so that every doctor, nurse, and paramedic in India will graduate as equals to the ones in the United States and other developed countries.
