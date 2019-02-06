("We are what we think. All that we are arises with our thoughts. With our thoughts, we make the world." — Buddha)
A healthy mind is the core and crux of the health and well-being of any human being.
Oblivious of this fact, our minds remain largely untrained, and run like distracted children chasing after an attractive shiny object, at a spur-of-the-moment. This leads us to overreact to situations, without us gauging the appropriate response. Thus, we remain unfocused and unproductive, being in constant conflict with our internal dialogue and constantly bombarded with external stimuli; in effect, many a time, not being fully present in the moment and able to make productive decisions when required.
It is of prime importance to train the mind to be less reactive. Life can always throw challenges at us, and we have to deal with them inevitably. It would make a world of difference in creating a life of fulfillment and joy, versus our life being an empty and meaningless pursuit, if we are responsive and not reactive.
Emotional resilience is the most consistent and critical ability displayed by people who succeed in career, family and every other sphere of life. No matter what our social standing is, the ability to bounce back from setbacks is critical to healthy and holistic wellbeing of an individual and is the corner stone of a healthy society for us and our future generations.
So how can we build emotional resilience? Three important attributes of emotionally resilient people are:
- They create a quiet space to contemplate on the difference between perception and reality, so they can see things as they truly are. Thus, enabling thoughtful decisions
- They have self-compassion which allows them to ignore negative self-talk and social comparisons and focus on what is working well now. This practice helps bring out the best in them everyday
- They have a growth mindset rather than a fixed mindset, as they are curious and question assumptions. This attitude enables them to constantly grow and improve themselves, learning from setbacks and challenges.
On Feb. 24, 2019, ICC Wellness (at ICC, 525 Los Coches Street, Milpitas, CA 95035) is proud to bring the best minds to inspire, educate and empower you to make better decisions in creating total health. We will hear about the significance of forgiveness, gratitude, mindfulness and mindset in catalyzing overall wellness. We will also learn about the best brain foods and experience live cooking demonstrations, in addition to a brain friendly lunch, followed by breakout session relationships, parenting and leadership. We will hear about sleep and its effects on emotional metabolic health. If you are concerned, as you should be, about the overall health and wellbeing of you and your community, I hope to see there.
(Dr. Pankaj K. Viji is the author of ‘Turbo Metabolism 8 Weeks to a New You’. The Indian American is the Chair of ICC Wellness, and board member of ACLM.)
