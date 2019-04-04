Many people go through certain ailments that put them through a lot of pain. Sometimes, the regular medications that we get from doctors aren’t completely effective. However, there are alternatives that may help reduce pain. If you’ve been wondering about effective oil for joint pain that can help you ease the sensation of the same, then the following are the best suggestions for you.
- Wintergreen Oil: Having the power to provide hot as well as cold sensations simultaneously; this essential oil provides heat for better blood flow and at the same time, provides coldness to reduce any swelling. This works similar to applying ice and heat onto problematic areas to promote faster healing. To apply on the skin, you can follow these steps.
Mix a cup of hot or cold water with 5 drops of Wintergreen essential oil. Soak a microfiber washcloth in the mixture and place it over the desired area. If you prefer a cold compress instead, you can freeze the solution for 15 minutes by wrapping a plastic bag around the vessel.
- The Bath Solution: This mixture is a good choice if you want to reduce the swelling as well as the fluid build-up around the area of pain. For this, you need to mix the following essential oils: 2 drops of peppermint, 2 drops of lemon, 5 drops of rosemary and 6 drops of lavender. In addition, you can add 1 ounce of any skin-friendly carrier oil and keep the solution undisturbed for some time. Ideally, you can apply this mixture twice a day before your bath; this prevents the risk of future inflammation or flare-ups.
- The Massage Blend: This is a good choice if you prefer long-lasting relief, as the oils have a cool and warm sensation as well as a calming and anti-inflammatory effect. To make this, mix the following essential oils: 3 drops of chamomile, 4 drops of eucalyptus and 5 drops of peppermint. In addition, you can mix 30ml of sweet almond oil and store the solution in a roll-on container to ensure easy application. Ideally, you can increase or decrease the recipe depending on various factors like your skin sensitivity and the required level of action.
- The Balm Recipe: This is a good choice if you prefer applying the balm directly on the inflamed area. To prepare this solution, mix the following essential oils: 5 drops of cloves, 7 drops of eucalyptus, 5 drops of cinnamon, 9 drops of peppermint, and 10 drops of camphor. In addition, mix ¼ cup of your suitable carrier oil. Melt some beeswax and stir the oils. Let it cool down for a few hours before applying it onto your skin. Additionally, you can mix cayenne pepper oil to promote quicker results.
- Essential Oil Gel: This is a good choice if you have sensitive skin. This can be simply prepared where you mix aloe vera gel and your desired essential oil. Generally, this method is a great choice if you prefer an easy application. Ideally, you can choose skin-friendly essential oils like lavender, geranium, basil, frankincense, ylang-ylang, lemongrass, cypress, tea tree, juniper, chamomile, clary sage or neroli.
- Massage Blend for Intense Pain: If you prefer an immediate, soothing effect, then you can mix these essential oils: 4 drops of peppermint, 4 drops of rosemary, 4 drops of Marjoram, 8 drops of eucalyptus, 8 drops of lavender, 1 ounce of apricot oil, and 2 teaspoons of jojoba oil. If you prefer to dilute the solution, you can add carrier oil in adequate amounts, and you can start using the same after leaving it undisturbed for some time.
- Geranium and Coconut Oil: Geranium has been preferred oil for joint pain as it treats inflammation and fractioned coconut oil is advised to dilute the same. To make this solution, mix one ounce of fractioned coconut oil to 27 drops of geranium essential oil. Once mixed well, you can start using it immediately.
- Soaking Bath Blend: This works on the concept of providing heat to the body to increase blood circulation and subsequently, soothes inflammation. Also, this helps in loosening up soft tissues, which may be a result of joint pain. In addition, this solution helps in easing your mind through aromatherapy. To make this blend, you need to mix the following essential oils to 1-2 cups of Epsom bath salts: 5 drops of rosemary, 3 drops of cypress oil, 4 drops of lavender and 6 drops of Wintergreen. Ideally, you can add sea salt or baking soda to soften your skin or detox your body. You can pour the same in your bath too for convenience.
CONCLUSION:
You can treat joint pain at home by using various essential oils either on a standalone basis or
Along with a mixture of carrier oils. It’s important to choose the right oil for your skin to have a more efficient result
(sponsored post)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.