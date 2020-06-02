Indian American authors Prakash Nagarkatti and Mitzi Nagarkatti discuss how the immune response is a double-edged sword – on one hand helping the host to fight infections, while on the other hand causing significant damage in the form of autoimmune diseases. Seen above: A medical worker from Lenox Hill Hospital poses for a photo as people cheer to show gratitude to medical and frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic, on May 23, 2020 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)