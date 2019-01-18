Indian participants try to control a bull at the annual bull-wrestling event 'Jallikattu' in Allanganallur village on the outskirts of Madurai in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Jan.17, 2019. -Dozens of young men were injured on the first day of a traditional bull-wrestling festival that has attracted the ire of animal activists, officials said Jan. 16. (Arun Sankar /AFP/Getty Images)