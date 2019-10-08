Love doesn’t know boundaries or borders and it has never been easier to keep in touch with your significant other thanks to today’s technology. However, maintaining a healthy relationship when you’re miles away from your boyfriend or girlfriend can put a toll on anyone, no matter how patient or trusty they are. If you want to pass the time and distance test and build a solid relationship that will keep the two of you together, here are some things you can try.
Communication is the key
FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook, Line, Skype, and other instant messaging applications have one thing in common - they can help you keep in touch with your loved ones no matter where you are, as long as you have a reliable Internet connection.
The key to a successful long-distance relationship is to communicate with your significant other every day. Take half an hour or even a couple of minutes to hear and see each other daily to minimize the distance between the two of you. Whether it’s just to share your daily updates or look each other in the eyes, it is important to make time for your beloved one.
However, excessive communication can have the opposite effect. You don’t need to talk to your partner for hours daily to make up for the distance between you. On the contrary, strong and healthy relationships are made of partners who aren’t too clingy or possessive. Value each moment you get to talk to your loved one without being too inquiry or suspicious.
See it as an opportunity
Spending some time apart from your partner might be a good thing once in a while. It allows you to focus more on yourself, your goals, and your hobbies, helping you grow as a person. Often enough, people forget being their own person when they are in a long-term relationship, ending up only finding joy in couple activities or their partner’s preferences.
Sometimes, a few months apart is what you need to start putting yourself first again and work on becoming the best version of yourself.
Visit often
A relationship can’t only exist in the virtual field, so you need to make time to visit each other as often as possible. If traveling from one place to another is not always feasible, make plans to meet halfway.
However, learn to think outside the box and spend quality time with each other apart from holidays. Go on adventures. Book a last-minute city break to a romantic location. Rent a motorcycle with some affordable moto speakers and explore a city or country together.
This way you will make for quality time spent and blow off the tension to keep your relationship moving forward.
Respect each other’s schedules
Being apart is even more difficult when there is a considerable time zone difference between the two of you. Thus, it is extremely important to know and respect each other’s schedules as much as you can. Don’t call your partner in the middle of the night just because you want to hear their voice when you wake up, especially if they have to go to work the next day.
Instead, try establishing some common talking hours when both of you are free. Leave the late-night calls for weekends or for sharing really important news. Respect and trust are the most important things you have to work on if you want your long-distance relationship to work.
Stay honest with each other
Last but not least, honesty is always the best policy. Regardless of your insecurities, fears, jealousy or any other negative feelings, learn to properly express them to your partner and try to overcome them.
We all make mistakes but it’s important to own up to them, and try not repeating them in the future.
