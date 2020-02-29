San Francisco, Calif.-based New Delhi Restaurant, owned by Indian American chef Ranjan Dey, was granted legacy business status by San Francisco’s Office of Small Business Jan. 27, reportedly making it the first Indian business in the city to receive this special designation.
Only 239 businesses have been granted legacy business status in the history of the program. A legacy business is a for-profit or nonprofit business that has operated in San Francisco for 30 or more years. The business must contribute to the neighborhood’s history and/or the identity of a particular neighborhood or community, and it must commit to maintaining the physical features or traditions that define the business, including craft, culinary or art forms. The registration process for the legacy business program includes nomination by Mayor London N. Breed or a member of the board of supervisors, a written application, an advisory recommendation from the Historic Preservation Commission and approval of the Small Business Commission.
The fine dining Indian restaurant, located on 160 Ellis Street, was founded in 1988 by Dey, who was born in Kolkata and has a history of experience in restaurants and hospitality throughout Asia.
“Walking into New Delhi Restaurant is awe-inspiring. The restaurant is set in a majestic hotel ballroom built in 1914, with ornate columns affixed to high ceilings, exposed brick and handmade Italian tiled floor,” said the San Francisco Small Business Commission about the restaurant that has garnered high-profile patrons such as President Bill Clinton and Dr. Deepak Chopra. “It was even named one of the finest Indian restaurants in the U.S. by The New York Times, though the restaurant remains true to serving local needs as host to community and neighborhood meetings and events.”
New Delhi Restaurant is also home to the restaurant’s nonprofit arm Compassionate Chefs Café and Dey’s boutique spice company New World Spices, it noted.
“New Delhi Restaurant continues to be a constant in this vibrant, ever changing city,” said Dey. “What began as an Indian restaurant focused on serving incredible Indian cuisine with a San Francisco twist quickly turned into an irreplaceable stitch in the fabric of this community. We continue to serve our unique recipes while uplifting the Indian community, serving as a bridge to the wider San Francisco Bay Area, and creating global citizenship through our charity Compassionate Chef’s Cafe.”
