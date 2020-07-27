Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu (above), Richa Chadha and Abhay Deol, among other stars, have welcomed the decision of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. to rebrand their fairness cream in order to remove the term "Fair" from its name. Basu shared a long post on Instagram while addressing the deep-rooted stigma attached with skin color, mentioning how she had to deal with being described as "dusky" all her life, while speaking of the issue. (IANS photo)