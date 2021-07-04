The International Leadership Network recently announced a group of 2021 USA Young Achiever honorees, which included Indian American Prisha Hedau.
Young achievers are students who are positive role models; leaders who are appointed and/or elected; successful achievers in a variety of areas; good citizens in school and communities; and competent scholar with good attendance records, according to ILN.
Hedau, 10, of Louisville, Kentucky, is one of the youngest known authors, according to a news release.
She released her first book, “Pandemic 2020 – A 9 Year Old’s Perspective,” in October 2020.
She has donated proceeds from her book to COVID-19 impacted communities and Dare to Care food bank, it said.
A chess player, swimmer and dancer, she is also a former top 100 national USA chess girl player and mathematics competition winner. She created her own website, www.prishahedau.com, at the age of 9, according to the release.
The Indian American youngster is featured in more than 200 national and international TV news, digital and podcasts to share her perspective.
