A bachelor's degree can serve as proof that you have acquired the necessary skills and knowledge in college. Since employers are keener on the qualities of the individuals they hire, having a bachelor's degree can become your edge when finding a job. However, as the number of college graduates increases every year, your chances of getting a job become slimmer.
Because of this status quo, continuing your education after a bachelor's degree can be an excellent option. You can choose to enter graduate school or use your bachelor's degree as a preparatory course for licensed jobs. The more enriched your educational background is, the easier it'll be for you to stand out as an applicant.
Here are some of the education paths you can consider after getting a bachelor's degree:
1. Attend Law School
Attending a law school can provide several benefits. For one, law school can be an effective platform for you to learn or enhance combined academic studies. Aside from exposing yourself to legal studies, law schools can also equip you with relevant knowledge and skills in accounting and business.
If you want to become a lawyer, pursue studying law after earning your bachelor's degree. After graduating, you can opt to take the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) and attend a law school. You'll usually need to spend three to four years (or more) in law school and complete an internship in a local legal firm before you can take the state bar exam.
2. Get Into Medical School
Being a doctor allows you to save lives and treat illnesses. This profession allows you to touch the lives of many people through your medical skills and experience. But, because a lot is at stake when you're a doctor, expect that the road to becoming one will also require a lot of things from you.
A bachelor's degree can become your stepping stone to become a doctor. After earning a bachelor's degree, you'll be qualified to take the Medical College Admissions Test (MCAT). After taking the MCAT, you can apply and get into your preferred medical school.
A medical school will last for four years, and you'll be required to undergo residency and fellowship afterward.
If you want to become a doctor, be prepared to spend at least ten years of medical training after getting a bachelor's degree.
3. Pursue Graduate Studies
Pursuing graduate studies can open countless doors for personal and professional growth. A post-graduate degree allows you to advance your current career or easily adapt to a new one.
Generally, graduate studies are classified into two levels:
- Master's degree: After earning a bachelor's degree, you can further your education by signing up for a master's degree. You can look at this program as a high-order overview of specialized professional practice.
You can choose to take a master's degree that vertically aligns with your college major or take one that’s completely different.
- Doctorate degree: Pursuing a master's degree after graduating from college is already beneficial as it allows you to boost your career and earning potential, but if you still want to take it up a notch, enroll in a doctorate degree.
A doctorate degree is the highest level of academic degree and requires the completion of a master's degree. Doctorate degrees are available in almost all subject areas – from medicine, education, business, and public management.
4. Take Career-Focused Training And Certification
Some people would like to enhance their bachelor's degrees in the fastest way possible. More often than not, these people are already eyeing to apply to a specific company, and they would want to improve their skills for that company.
Taking a career-focused training and certification might be ideal in this kind of situation. These learning platforms are usually short-term, and classes can be accomplished online.
Here are some of the most common training and certifications you can get today:
- Web developers: After accomplishing training as a web developer, creating and designing a powerful website can become a breeze.
- Architectural and civil drafters: This training will require you to master computer-aided designs to effectively draw the structural features of a building.
- Court reporter: As a court reporter, you'll be responsible for transcribing legal court proceedings, such as trials and depositions.
Don't Make Rash Decisions
You'll have plenty of education paths to consider after college. Aside from the variety of courses or programs, the time required will also be different.
To help you decide, take the time to you assess what your career goals and passions are. Studying for another degree or program won't become a burden if you actually love what you're learning.
(sponsored post)
