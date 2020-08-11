Aakshita Sinha Roy, a 15-year-old teen from Kolkata, recently donated her entire savings to feed the feral horses in Kolkata and donated food packets to a few families in need.
She has believed in helping those in need since her childhood, said a press release. And during this pandemic, she took her ability to help one mile forward with her latest actions. Roy has previously been honored by the Limca Book of Records for animal adoption. Her goal in life, she says, is “To be a good human being.”
Roy, incidentally, celebrates her birthday at a child orphanage home, Mother Teresa Sishu Bhaban, cutting cakes and distributing food and toys/books and some dresses. She and her family have being doing this for over eight years now, including donating funds and food packets to the flood-affected people, sponsoring education of a girl in Bihar, contributing funds to PM CARE, Covid19 fund, WHO and UNICEF FUND, Pulmawa Matryrs Fund, CRPF JAWAN Fund and many more, added the release. She has adopted over 13 animals across Indian and international zoos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.