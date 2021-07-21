upGrad Inc., one of South Asia’s largest online higher education companies, recently announced that it has developed a Study Abroad program with Northern Arizona University for a degree course, as part of its online platform upgradabroad.com. This new addition to its global network will further allow students to pursue an international quality education at a fraction of an offline cost and make transnational learning mainstream phenomena in the U.S., according to an upGrad news release.
Northern Arizona University is one of the oldest public universities in the U.S. to join upGrad’s Study Abroad program. The announcement comes on the heels of other partnership announcements with James Cook University, Brisbane Campus, Australia; and International University of Applied Sciences, Germany.
The program offers built-in personalized mentorship opportunities to provide continuous support throughout the program modules and includes end-to-end counseling to make the entire process and learning experience hassle-free for students, the news release said.
“upGrad’s Study Abroad program is designed to bridge the financial gap that prevents students around the world from enrolling themselves in a high-quality U.S. education and subsequently building a meaningful career,” Karan Raturi, upGrad general manager in North America, said in a statement.
“This blended learning approach will help expand our learners' academic and professional exposure while also enabling them to substantially save on their education expenses,” Raturi added. “We are thrilled to have Northern Arizona University join us, and with many more top global universities joining our network for this program, we aim to become the largest transnational higher education leader, empowering learners across geographies. We look at closing 10 university partnerships in the U.S. within a year.”
Under this four-year course duration, any student who is enrolled in the Bachelor of Computer Application course with India’s Chandigarh University during the first two years, can be transferred to Northern Arizona University for the remaining two years after meeting academic requirements, the release said.
This pathway will assist in saving more than $67,000 in tuition fees along with the living expenses incurred by those who wish to pursue their bachelor's degree from the U.S., making this offering much more cost-effective, it adds.
This new advancement further accelerates the U.S. government’s mission to propel international students in the country, thus boosting the economy. Also, according to a senior American diplomat, the U.S. mission in India is “actively working” to accommodate as many student visa applicants as possible in July and August, and facilitating their travel remains a top priority, the release added.
A Wharton School alumnus, Raturi has held a number of leadership roles throughout his career. The Indian American executive joins upGrad from Wayfair, where he served as the head of Business Planning. Prior to Wayfair, Raturi has worked as a consultant and advisor in corporate strategy, operations, private equity, venture capital, corporate development, and corporate finance with companies like IBM, Kurt Salmon, Novartis Venture Funds, and GTS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.