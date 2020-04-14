A view of Building 7 on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology on March 31, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Students at universities across the country were sent home to finish the semester online due to the risk of coronavirus (COVID-19). Indian American students are wondering: “What does this mean for college admissions? Will I be at a disadvantage? Are there still steps I can take to strengthen my application?, writes Jennifer Yang. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)