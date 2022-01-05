Recognizing that drawing and painting helps cognitive development in children as it helps improve their creativity, develops hand-eye coordination, hones analytic skills and conceptualize ideas, SPHEEHA (Society for Preservation of Healthy Environment and Ecology and Heritage of Agra), an NGO, recently announced the winners of its International Drawing and Painting Competition.
The prime objective of the NGO’s 16th annual competition was to allow the kids to unleash their creativity and demonstrate their vision for environmental consciousness, according to a press release. Over 5,000 kids from 250-plus locations across four continents participated in the competition, it said, which featured four categories and themes varying from Water to Environmental Sustainability to Pollution and Agro-Ecology.
Speaking on the occasion, SPHEEHA president Asad Pathan told the children: “Participation is more important than just winning. If you will keep on participating in different competitions, then one day you will get the result of your hard work. Participation increases our confidence level.”
In North America, participants won a total of six prizes, including the first prize in the Super Senior category being won by Indian American Zeha Sharma of Los Angeles.
SPHEEHA, which began in Agra, India, aims to work for the management and implementation of sustainable and holistic solutions for the pressing environment and ecological needs of the world.
