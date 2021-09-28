An Indian American student in Cerritos, Calif., Krishan Parikh, who studies at Whitney High School, is a Life Scout in the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 72, who recently organized a Book Drive for his Eagle Project.
Parikh, who told India-West he enjoys serving his community, is also well connected to his local Gujarati community.
For his Book Drive, he donated over 175 books to a local youth homeless shelter called Jovenes Inc., which is located in downtown Los Angeles. With the donation, the organization planned to create libraries in their different locations.
Furthermore, after completing his Book Project, Parikh decided to create an organization called Cycle of Books, in which he will be collecting used books and donating the books to places in need. The website for his organization is https://cycleofbooks.wixsite.com/my-site.
With the website, Parikh hopes to inspire members of the community to do similar donations. He noted that he has already received books and donations from numerous places, not just from his local community, but also from states across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.