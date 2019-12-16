The UK is one of the most prominent study destinations for global students. UK Medicine Universities are tipped amongst the global top 20 rankings as per QS and THE. These universities come up with various Undergraduate and Graduate Level courses in medicine for international candidates. A majority of these Medicine courses in the UK brace students for their professional career-path through a mix of flawless teaching curriculum and good clinical practice. With a fairly simplified VISA and immigration process, UK has grown into the automatic choice for global medical aspirants.
- Non-European nationality students make up to almost 9% of the medical students studying in the UK, which is a 6.6% increase from 2015 to 2016.
- The total number of non-UK students studying in the UK in 2017-18 was 458,490.
- University College London, UCL hosts the largest number of international students in the UK: 17,990 students.
- 10, 740 international aspirants had opted for medicine courses.
2019 Ranking of Top Medicine colleges in the UK
University Name
THE World Ranking 2019
QS World Ranking 2019
University of Oxford
1
2
University of Cambridge
3
3
Imperial College London
4
12
University College London
8
9
King’s College London
17
20
1. University of Oxford
Source: https://pixabay.com/photos/oxford-university-london-2456589/
The University of Oxford is one of the most seasoned institutes in the English Speaking Domain. It is likewise amongst the world's most established and glorified universities which is in constant operation from the time of its inception. The university houses 39 constituent colleges and a tremendous variance of scholastic divisions. THE 2019 world rank of this university is 1.
Admission Procedure
- Course - Select the medicine course of your choice.
- Register for BMAT, BioMedical Admission Test.
- Complete your UCAS Application form
- Written Assessment
- Interview - Selected candidates will be given an offer and then called for an interview at University Campus
- Decision - Shortlisted Candidates will be informed about the final admission decision.
- IELTS: Standard Level Minimum- Overall Grade 7.0, with 6.5 or above in each element
Minimum English Language Proficiency Requirements
Higher Level Minimum - Overall Grade 7.5, with 7.0 or above in each element
- TOEFL: Standard Level - Overall Score 100, minimum component scores 22, 24, 25, 24 in Listening, Reading, Speaking, Writing respectively.
Higher Level - Overall Score 110, minimum component scores 22, 24, 25, 24 in Listening, Reading, Speaking, Writing respectively.
Fee Structure
Fee Status
Pre-Clinical Annual Course Fee (Pound)
Clinical Annual Course Fee (Pound)
Home/EU
9,250
9,250
Islands
(Channel Islands and Isle of Man)
9,250
28,690
Overseas
34,025
44,935
2. University of Cambridge
Source: https://pixabay.com/photos/university-cambridge-england-campus-1174967/
The University of Cambridge was established in 1209. It is the fourth-most seasoned extant university in the world. The University sports, in excess of 100 academic divisions. It caters to its students, the best education in the field of medicine and positions itself at no. 3 according to the QS World ranking.
Admission Procedure
- Course - Select the medicine course of your choice.
- Register for BMAT, BioMedical Admission Test.
- Complete your UCAS Application form- After submitting the UCAS application, you will be asked by the University to submit a Supplementary Application Questionnaire, SAQ via EMail
- Written Assessment
- Interview - Selected candidates are called for interview at University Campus
- Decision - Shortlisted Candidates are duly informed about the final admission decision.
- IELTS: Minimum Overall Grade 7.5, with 7.0 or above in each element
- TOEFL: Minimum overall score of 110, with 25 or above in each element
Minimum English Language Proficiency Requirements
Fee Structure
Particular
Fees per Year (Pounds)
Overseas Students Fees
55,272
3. Imperial College London
Source: https://asset-library.imperial.ac.uk/assetbank-imperial/images/assetbox/8e23fee3-237e-4c33-bd7c-aabf4f7f8ba2/asset132604.html
The college was set-up in the year of 1907 and in 1988, Imperial College School of Medicine was conceptualized and structured to deliver medical teaching to its pupils. The pivotal point of the excellency of this institution is in science, medicine, business, and subjects/courses related to engineering.
Imperial College London stands at 4th position according to THE world ranking of universities.
Admission Procedure
- Course - Select the medicine course of your choice.
- Register for BMAT, BioMedical Admission Test.
- Complete your UCAS Application form
- Written Assessment/Personal Statement by student
- Reference Letters
- Interview - Selected candidates are called for interview at University Campus
- Decision - Shortlisted Candidates are duly informed about the final admission decision.
- IELTS: Minimum Overall Grade 6.5, with 6.0 or above in each element
- TOEFL: Minimum overall score of 92, with 20 or above in each element
- PTE: Minimum overall score of 62, with 56 or above in each element
Minimum English Language Proficiency Requirements
Fee Structure
Particular
Fees per Year (Pounds)
Overseas Students Fees
44,000
4. University College London
Source: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/cam/brand/resources/image-library/campus
University College London is the third-largest university in the entirety of the UK as per the count of its enrollments. It was set up in 1826 and turned into the very first university institution to be established in London. THE 2019 world ranking of University College London is 8.
Admission Procedure:
- Course - Select the medicine course of your choice.
- Register for BMAT, BioMedical Admission Test.
- Complete your UCAS Application form
- Written Assessment/Personal Statement
- Reference Letters
- Interview - Selected candidates are called for interview at University Campus
- Decision - Shortlisted Candidates are duly informed about the final admission decision.
Minimum English Language Proficiency Requirements
● IELTS:
○ Standard level - Overall grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each of the elements.
○ Good level - Overall grade of 7.0 with a minimum of 6.5 in each of the elements.
○ Advanced level - Overall grade of 7.5 with a minimum of 6.5 in other elements.
● TOEFL
○ Standard level: Overall Score of 92 with 24, 30 in reading and writing and 20, 30 in speaking and listening respectively
○ Good level - Overall Score of 100 with 24, 30 in reading and writing and 20, 30 in speaking and listening respectively
○ Advanced level - Overall Score of 109 with 24, 30 in reading and writing and 20, 30 in speaking and listening respectively
Fee Structure
As per a recent Government consultation, fees for Overseas students entering the MBBS from 2020 onwards will be subject to change.
Particular
Approximate Fees per Year (Pounds)
Overseas Students Fees
44,000
5. King’s College London
Source: https://www.flickr.com/photos/treble2309/14477514942/in/photolist-o4k3NA-2hsRgHK-o4kreu-TDXvqX-mgYiEH-DpzmmF-D1yaYm-HQUvPD-2hrvdMm-m2LBMR-5DHD2k-DY4vtr-mgXUAg-DPP99V-DpzmHx-DMD2fN-mgYbjF-DVJJn3-DVJJBb-DNP2r4-JJXk87-ppmmwF-kMt3T-bvErzx-psUu72-2ggs5vz-mgY5Na-cA2Jg5-DFCfMP-mgZNp3-bvEKXB-8PAfJw-UDeXD3-mpWRT-uy45ss-tBsvuN-bvEB8K-bvEzgK-mgYcDV-8Pxay2-nyuze-psChxD-8Pxakn-bvEum4-nyuzh-DvXeeW-bvEwaR-nyuz9-uAHmv-nyuzd
King's College London was built up in 1829 and has a total count of five campuses. It is the twelfth-biggest university in the UK in terms of its enlistments. The college is a member of a variety of scholarly associations like the European University Association, Association of Commonwealth Universities, and so forth. THE 2019 ranking of this college is 17.
Admission Procedure
- Course - Select the medicine course of your choice.
- Register for UKCAT entrance exam
- Complete your UCAS Application form
- Written Assessment/Personal Statement
- Reference Letters
- Interview - Selected candidates are called for interview at University Campus
- Decision - Shortlisted Candidates are duly informed about the final admission decision.
- IELTS: Minimum Overall Grade 7.0, with 6.5 or above in each element
- TOEFL: Minimum overall score of 92, with 25 in writing and 23 or above in each element
- PTE: Minimum overall score of 69, with 62 or above in each element
Minimum English Language Proficiency Requirements
Fee Structure
Particular
Fees per Year (Pounds)
Overseas Students Fees
38,850
Student VISA Requirement
There are 3 types of student VISA that international students can consider:
- Short Term Study VISA
- Tier 4 (Child) Student VISA - if a candidate is aged 4-17
- Tier 4 (General) Student VISA - for the candidates aged 16 and over
VISA Requirements
- VISA Application Fees - 348 Pounds
- Details of Passport
- Recent Photograph
- Offer of Acceptance from the University
- Proof of English Proficiency
- Proof of Finances to fund your education
Cost of other expenses
According to UK VISA and Immigration authority and international students need around 1000-1200 Pounds per month to live in the UK. Your monthly rent and food will cost you a figure of almost 600 pounds.
Entry standards for medical schools in the UK are viewed as moderately tough and students are expected to clear interviews that cover themes like past work experience, individual motivation, and personal-level interests. Various medical schools will even expect the consummation of the clinical aptitude test, UKCAT. But, the competency and the quality of teaching excites aspiring medical candidates to land up in universities in the UK for their studies and practical exposure.
