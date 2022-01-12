Two Indian American students at Evergreen Valley High School in San Jose, Calif., recently earned a perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement® Exam taken in spring 2021, according to a press release from EDUHSD.
Indian American students Nitya Golla and Shivam Pathak, as well as Steven Luo and Dougy Ouyang were among only 335 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Computer Science Principles Exam.
"EVHS is proud of this amazing accomplishment by Nitya, Steven, Dougy, and Shivam. This achievement is a testament to their hard work and determination, and the work of their teachers in guiding them towards this success," said Kyle Kleckner, Evergreen Valley High School principal.
"Perfection is rare, whether in school tests or in life. Achieving perfection represents an extraordinary level of commitment and an absolute determination to be the best possible," said J. Manuel Herrera, ESUHSD Board vice president.
The Advanced Placement Program is committed to ensuring that students have access to the opportunities they have earned, noted the release. Students who succeed in AP are not only more likely to succeed in college, but have the chance to save a significant amount of time and money by earning college credit or placement.
