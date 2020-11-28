MUMBAI—David Dhawan’s remake of his own classic 1995 comedy “Coolie No. 1,” (which featured Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan) and starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, is set to spread some festive cheer this Christmas on Amazon Prime Video, across 200 countries and territories.
Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Javed Jafferi, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania among others, and will premiere globally Dec. 25.
“These are truly exciting times for Indian entertainment,” said Dhawan. “I am happy that our labor of love will be viewed by a global audience. Sara and Varun had big shoes to fill in and they have done a remarkable job. I’m looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction to our film.” Dhawan had earlier rebooted his own “Judwaa” (1997) as “Judwaa 2” in 2017, again with son Varun.
“Our “No. 1” franchise has entertained generations for 25 years now. We started our journey of Pooja Entertainment with “Coolie No 1” and it's wonderful to celebrate these decades with its remake with a young cast of incredible actors like Varun and Sara,” said Vashu Bhagnani, producer, Pooja Entertainment.
“I have always loved the screenplay and the performances in the original “Coolie No. 1.” That's one of the reasons this adaptation of the classic is so special to me,” said Varun. “The preparation for this role was a great ride. As an actor, the humor play was a lot of fun to do. I had a wonderful experience working with Sara, who is extremely talented. We had an amazing time shooting for this film across exciting locations. I am very happy that viewers across the world will be able to enjoy Christmas with “Coolie No. 1.””
Sara Ali Khan added, “Working on “Coolie No. 1” has really been like a dream come true. One has grown up listening to songs like “Husn Hai Suhana” and “Main To Raste Se Jaa Rahaa Tha” and it’s surreal that I now feature in the reprised versions of these songs! Working with Varun was an amazing experience, as not only is he an impeccable actor, but he is also an extremely considerate, helpful and motivating friend who always has your back on set. Of course, working with David-sir was a sheer privilege as I truly believe he’s the king of this commercial, masala, family comedy genre.”
She goes on, “Every day on set was a riot of fun, while at the same time one got to learn so much just by watching actors like Paresh-sir, Rajpal-sir, Johny-sir, Bharti-maam, Jaaved-Sir and even Saahil and Shikha. I’m so grateful to Jackie and Vashu-sir for giving me this opportunity, and supporting us so much through this film! I really am excited for this film to release, and I sincerely hope that we’re able to spread happiness and some much-needed Christmas cheer with this movie.”
“The response by customers towards our direct-to-service film releases has been truly encouraging and it only reiterates our endeavor to listen to our customers and work backwards from there,” said Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India. “We consistently strive to bring the very best content to our customer’s doorstep. David Dhawan’s remake of the 90’s classic is a perfect family entertainer and a truly fitting way to end the year! We are delighted to present the film to our customers as a Christmas treat.”
The new film has music by Tanishk Bagchi, DJ Lido-Cheta and Javed-Mohsin with re-creations of songs composed by Anand-Milind.
The storyline goes like this: after being insulted by a rich businessman named Rozario, pandit Jai Kishen teaches him a lesson by getting his daughter married to Raju, a coolie posing as a millionaire. Soon Raju’s real identity is exposed, but he cooks up a story of having a filthy rich twin. One lie leads to another and things start to go out of hand.
Incidentally, this is David Dhawan’s 45th as a director, 31 years after he became a director with “Taaqatwar.”
