MUMBAI — Fujifilm India Private Limited, a pioneer in imaging technologies, launched its second digital campaign with Alia Bhatt, the brand ambassador of Fujifilm’s Instax range of instant cameras. The film is part of the campaign targeting millennials looking to capture their perfect moments on camera. The campaign will be rolled out across digital platform and will be targeting over 20 million consumers.
The new film titled, “Real Masti Real Print” highlights Bhatt’s mischief act while capturing an ideal moment of her day-to-day life. In the film, she is seen goofing around with her teenage brother, who is on his mission to click a perfect picture while his sister struggles to balance the ‘Natarajasana’ dancer pose.
Speaking on the association, Bhatt said, “It my second film with Fujifilm and it feels great to be associated with the brand for the Instax range of cameras. In today’s digital worlds, where pictures are saved on ICloud and screensavers, the Instax gives you an instant physical copy to have it on your desk, or use it as a bookmark. The Instax range of camera comes with top-of-the-line features and great picture quality.”
Haruto Iwata, managing director, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are happy to launch our ‘Real Masti Real Print’ campaign with Alia Bhatt. The campaign reflects how anyone can capture and save perfect moments on Instax camera. Alia is a Bollywood icon and popular among millennials for her great acting skills and charm that perfectly blends with our brand. Her playful attitude in the film organically embodies with what Fujifilm Instax is all about—young, fun and ‘kawaii’ (cute in Japanese). With this film, we look forward to doubling our sales and scaling newer heights in the imaging space.”
Centhil Nathan, Head —Photo Imaging and Instax, added, “With Christmas and the New Year just around the corner, we aim to enhance our festive sales and spread the joy of instant pictures with Alia’s youthful vivacity among our current and potential consumers.”
The film shows Bhatt struggling to perfect the Natarajasana as her younger brother tries to capture the moment on camera. Bhatt is seen instructing her brother when to click while she fails to maintain the Yogic posture. She playfully smiles at the camera when the mischievous idea comes to her mind to create a seamless balance for her picture. After multiple failures, the brother clicks the perfect shot that gets printed in an instant. The film then reveals the music system on which Alia supports her leg to balance herself effortlessly.
