Indian American singer and songwriter Shannon K released her song “I Do” recently, which has crossed 12 million views. Shannon describes it as: "A bitter sweet love song. It is a story of undying love. A mesmerizing melody that enlightens the true meaning of love which is somewhere lost."
Indian American Singer Shannon K's Song 'I Do' Crosses 12 Million Views
India-West Staff Reporter
