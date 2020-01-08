MUMBAI — Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who returns to the director’s chair with “Shikara,” released the trailer of the film Jan. 7. The trailer stars Aadil Khan as Shiv Kumar Dhar and Sadia as Shanti Dhar, giving us the layers of romance in the conflict-ridden state of Kashmir of the year 1990.
To make the event even more special, A.R. Rahman enchanted the audience with a live performance of Shikara’s theme.
This became even more special as Rahman especially flew down at 3 a.m. on the eve of the launch to Mumbai even though he celebrated his birthday the previous day.
Chopra shared how everyone is deeply emotionally attached to the film. “Shikara” is Chopra’s tribute to his mother. Recently, he shared a special video taking us back to the valley of the 1990s when the conflict began, Chopra has chronicled the journey of his mother’s life and how Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave the valley.
Presented by Fox Star Studios and produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, the film has music by Sandesh Shandilya and Abhay Sopori, who hails from the first family of flutists from the Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.