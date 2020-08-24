MUMBAI —"We live in dust, we eat dust. Dust is our destiny." So say the representatives of the Gadia Lohar community. Gadia means nomadic (those who have "bail-gaadis" or bullock-carts) and Lohar is a blacksmith.
Miss India UK 2012 and actress Deana Uppal's docu-short, "India's Forgotten People" is about this community, often not understood or even maligned by those with whom they come in touch. The trailer movingly depicts how an old man weeps with the hopelessness of despair, while the young ones dream of becoming a doctor or a teacher.
Uppal has acted in a few films and been a part of the casting team of films like "Simmba." She has written and directed the film.
The film will release shortly under the aegis of DKU Productions, Uppal's business wing, and the short movingly portrays girls of school-going age tending to goats, and a husband and wife shaping metal for their (only) livelihoods.
For Uppal, this seems like a mission after, as she puts it, she came to India a decade back, and learned that two contrasting worlds exist in this country, of the upper-class as well as those so poor they do not know when they will get their next meal.
Uppal needs to be applauded for her passion in remembering such people who have been forgotten by India.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.