MUMBAI — “Be brave enough to start a conversation that matters.” Based on this quote by Margaret Wheatly, Adeeb Rais’ short film “Baatein” is set in Palghar, Maharashtra, and follows a young documentary filmmaker, Jeet, as he sets off to visit Mrs. Deshpande, a widowed science professor.
On his arrival, he is introduced to her niece, Tulika. As Jeet and Tulika become friends, they are joined by Mrs. Deshpande, who is struggling to cope with life, as she grieves over the loss of her young son, Milind.
As the unlikely trio continue to spend the day together, they begin to share a few personal stories and express some of their deepest fears, feelings and thoughts with each other. A few unexpected and uncomfortable conversations take place, which happens to change their outlook towards life, forever.
Supriya Pilgaonkar, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Adeeb Rais, and Sankalp Joshi star in the film.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.