MUMBAI — Child actor Arishfa Khan, who worked as a child actor in shows like “Veera,” “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,” “Jennie Aur Juju” and “Baal Veer” has grown up into a beautiful teenager. She was particularly loved for her innocent face and acting talent.
Khan has launched her music video, “Diamond Ring,” with TikTok star Adnaan Shaikh. The video is produced by Manoj Lakhani of White Billionare Records. The single is sung by Ajay and actress Pakhi Hegde, who is also featuring in this video and debuts as a singer. The song is written by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and composed by Sanjeev-Ajay. The video is directed by Akshay K. Agarwal. Akshay Kaledy is the project designer.
