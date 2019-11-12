Together we stand strong is the mood of our Nation and so is the theme of Vidyut Jammwal film "Commando 3."
This special video has Vidyut Jammwal echoing the feeling of the oneness of our Nation.
*Commando 3" is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital in association with SunShine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production. It releases Nov. 20.
